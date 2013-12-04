BRIEF-Fifth Third settles SEC charges over how it accounted for loans during financial crisis

BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 4 Fifth Third Bancorp : * SEC says charges Fifth Third Bancorp and former CFO for improper
accounting of substantial loan losses during financial crisis * SEC says fifth third to pay $6.5 million to settle charges, and daniel poston
to pay $100,000 penalty and be suspended from practicing as an accountant for
any public company * SEC says fifth third in 2008 incorrectly classified loans it planned to sell,
and that proper accounting would have increased its pretax loss * SEC says fifth third, poston settled without admitting or denying the
findings
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.
April 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.