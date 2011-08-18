UPDATE 2-Lockheed F-35 test jets cleared to fly again

* Permanent fix still needed for a subsystem failure

* $382 bln program would be costliest US arms purchase

* Early production models remain grounded (Adds Honeywell's role, Lockheed comment, background)

By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) F-35 test fighter aircraft have been cleared for flight after a precautionary grounding, but early production models remain parked until a permanent fix is found to a subsystem failure, the Pentagon's program office said Thursday.

The United States is developing three models of radar-evading F-35s with eight international partners -- Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, Canada, Australia, Denmark and Norway.

It would be the Pentagon's costliest arms purchase at more than $382 billion over the coming two decades for more than 2,440 aircraft.

An Air Force Safety Investigation Board continues to review the failure of an "Integrated Power Package" aboard an F-35A assigned to Edwards Air Force Base, California, on Aug. 2, the office said in a statement. The subsystem is built by Honeywell Aerospace, a unit of Honeywell International. (HON.N)

The investigation indicates that a valve did not function properly, the F-35 program office said. The integrated power package provides power to start the engine and generates cooling for the aircraft. A Honeywell representative said he was trying to obtain more information on the valve in question.

Lockheed Martin is pleased with "the progress we have made in resolving the IPP issue and we are scheduled to begin flying today to continue our flight test program," Michael Rein, a spokesman for the company's F-35 program, said by email.

The program office said monitoring of the valve position "is a mitigating action to allow monitored operations" for the developmental test aircraft -- but not the two early-production planes now parked at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, whose flights would be unmonitored.

The production aircraft will not return to air or ground operations "until there's a permanent resolution to the valve issue in place," said Joseph DellaVedova, a spokesman for the F-35 program office.

A total of 20 F-35s were grounded under the suspension of operations announced on Aug. 3, including the test planes and the early-production aircraft.

Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, expects the F-35 to account for more than 20 percent of revenue once the Pentagon starts full production runs, likely in another few years.

The impact of the latest F-35 grounding, the second this year, on test flight execution and production operations continues to be assessed, DellaVedova said in the statement. In March, the test planes were grounded after a dual electrical power generator failed in flight.

The program has built "margin into the test schedule to accommodate incidents that occur in the development effort," the statement said.

F-35 competitors for international sales include Boeing Co's (BA.N) F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Saab's Gripen, Dassault's Rafale, Russia's MiG-35 and Sukhoi Su-35 and the Eurofighter Typhoon made by a consortium of British, German, Italian and Spanish companies.

Lockheed's chief F-35 subcontractors are Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and BAE Systems (BAES.L) Plc. United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Pratt & Whitney unit is building the engine.

There are three F-35 models, or variants: A conventional takeoff-and-landing type for the Air Force; a short takeoff-vertical landing model for the Marine Corps and a carrier takeoff-and-landing variant for the Navy. (Reporting by Jim Wolf, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)