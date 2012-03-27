INTERVIEW-Figure Skating-Francophile Virtue checks out French Riviera

| NICE, France, March 27
NICE, France, March 27 Olympic champion Tessa
Virtue has already drawn up a wish list of things she wants to
do once she hangs up her skating boots and right at the top is
her desire to live in France.
The Canadian Francophile will get a chance to check out the
country first hand this week when she tries to win back the ice
dancing world championship title in Nice with her partner Scott
Moir.
"School's always been very important to me. I'd love to
study abroad. I really want to learn French so I think it would
be great to go and live in France and maybe learn the language
for a few months," Virtue, who regularly commutes across the
border from her Michigan training base to study psychology at
the University of Windsor in Ontario, told Reuters in an
interview.
"Long-term I would love to go to law school. So those are
goals of mine and it's exciting looking ahead to some of those
chances."
As she flew into Nice, Virtue would have no doubt noted the
clear blue skies and the sun shining down on the sparkling water
surrounding the French Riviera.
It is just a shame that the 22-year-old will be unable to
enjoy much of the picturesque scenery this week considering she
will be stuck indoors in a freezing ice rink with Moir, 24, as
they try to become the first Canadians to win two ice dance
world crowns.
"Last year was a tough year. We didn't compete as much as we
wanted to as Tessa needed to get surgery done in her shins
again," Moir, who had to settle for silver behind American
training partners Meryl Davis and Charlie White last April, told
Reuters.
"Obviously, we didn't accomplish our goal of winning back
our world title. We're a lot hungrier this year to get that
world title back."
Virtue added: "Last season was a roller coaster. Certainly
not ideal. It was really difficult dealing with the injury and
coming back just to compete at the world championships.
"Anytime an athlete deals with an injury, it forces you to
revaluate and refocus. I'm stronger because of it. We're
training better and we're training smarter. I'm much more aware
of my body and its limits."
The competition in Nice marks the halfway point of the
Winter Games cycle and the battle between the two North American
couples, who between them have won every major competition they
have entered since the start of the 2009-2010 season, should be
a strong indicator as to whether the next Olympic ice dance
title will go to the United States or Canada.
While many pundits believe that Virtue and Moir have more to
lose than win at the Sochi Games since they have already won the
biggest prize in their sport, and on home ice, the duo disagree.
"No one can take my Olympic gold medal away from me. Going
to Sochi and to try and win another one does not take me out of
the record books, take my medal away or take the journey that
took to get there away from me," said Moir, whose triumph at
last month's Four Continents championships snapped Davis and
White's run of 10 successive victories.
"We really love to skate and love training every day, we
love working with each other and that's what it's all about.
Going to Sochi is not about going there to win a medal. As much
as it's nice and will be icing on the cake, it's about the
journey. We definitely don't have more to lose then gain."
Virtue added: "It's hard to think 'how does it get any
better than winning Olympic gold in your own country, in
Canada'. However, there are still more things we can do on the
ice, we're still improving and growing as athletes, so who
knows, it may feel even better to win Olympic gold in a new
territory."
The duo, however, acknowledge that after spending 15 years
living in each other's pockets, they will have to deal with
their 'skating divorce' sometime over the next few years.
"We think about it all the time and joke that we will be
doing ballroom lessons together. It's kind of interesting when
you are partners in skating but you are also business partners
and you share so much of your life together," said Moir.
"After our amateur careers we'll still have that. We will
have a very unique friendship probably through our whole life.
There aren't very many people out there, including my
girlfriend, that understand me as well as Tessa does.
"So it's a great relationship to have and such a blessing to
have her in my life."
