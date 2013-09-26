Figure skating-Olympic champion Kim Yuna suffers foot injury

SEOUL, Sept 26 Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna's preparations for the 2014 Winter Games have suffered a setback after the Korea Skating Union announced she will miss up to six weeks with a foot injury.

The 23-year-old, who blew away the competition in Vancouver three years ago to become the first South Korean to win an Olympic figure skating gold medal, had injured a metatarsal on her right foot, Yonhap News quoted a KSU official as saying on Thursday.

"During training Kim Yuna felt a lot of pain in her right foot," the official said, adding that an examination showed a problem with the metatarsal.

"The diagnosis she received is that she would need around six weeks to recover and will also require physio after she returns."

Kim, who could miss skating grands prix in Canada and France because of the injury, is the favourite to retain her Olympic title in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in February. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Justin Palmer)