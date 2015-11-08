Figure skating-Asada targets Pyeongchang after happy return

Nov 8 Triple world champion Mao Asada is delighted by her progress on her return to competitive action and is keeping half an eye on the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea, the Japanese figure skater said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old 2010 Winter Games silver medallist resumed training earlier this year after taking a one-year sabbatical citing exhaustion.

She made a winning Grand Prix return in the Cup of China on Saturday, pulling off her signature triple axel in both the short and long programmes in Beijing.

"My feelings are much more geared toward the next event but the Olympics are at the back of my mind," Kyodo news agency quoted her as saying.

"Making my comeback is something that I had hoped for, so I am really happy (that I won)," the popular skater added.

She is next scheduled to skate at the NHK Trophy starting on Nov. 27 in Nagano, the report added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)