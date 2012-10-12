Foxconn Int'l says unaware of any reason for stock jump

BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
HONG KONG Oct 12 Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, said on Friday it was unaware of any reason behind a sharp rise in its stock price.
Shares of FIH, which assembles handsets for the likes of Nokia Oyj, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp , rose more than 10 percent earlier in the day, extending a 17 percent gain the previous day.
The rise was attributed to a brokerage report from Daiwa Capital Markets saying that FIH was likely to get iPhone orders soon, even though it does not assemble Apple products now.(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.