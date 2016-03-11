J.J. Abrams harnesses element of surprise for '10 Cloverfield Lane'

| LOS ANGELES, March 11
LOS ANGELES, March 11 Coming off the mass
marketing for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," filmmaker J.J.
Abrams decided to change things up for "10 Cloverfield Lane," a
surprise follow-up to his 2008 cult disaster movie
"Cloverfield."
"No one was anticipating this movie and there was no
expectation whatsoever," Abrams told Reuters. "It's been fun to
see people react surprised at this announcement, as opposed to
vaguely curious about something that's a calendar year away."
Until the trailer was released unexpectedly in January, no
one had known of "10 Cloverfield Lane," an unconventional
strategy in Hollywood, where studios promote films months ahead
of release to build anticipation and box office revenue. The
movie will be out in U.S. theaters on Friday.
Abrams himself released a teaser for "The Force Awakens,"
which he wrote and directed, a year before its December release.
It went on to become the third-highest-grossing movie of all
time.
Viacom Inc-owned Paramount Pictures' "10
Cloverfield Lane," produced by Abrams and directed by newcomer
Dan Trachtenberg, takes place some years after the events of
"Cloverfield," in which a group of friends fight for survival as
giant aliens attack Manhattan.
The new film centers on budding designer Michelle (Mary
Elizabeth Winstead) in the aftermath of a car crash. She's
locked in an underground bunker with the mysterious Howard (John
Goodman), who tells her that the world outside has been invaded,
and no one's coming for her.
Michelle navigates a tense and claustrophobic sequence of
events, as the tone fuses horror, thriller, comedy and
science-fiction, playing with the element of surprise.
"So much of the film is non-verbal, and yet you know
everything she's thinking and feeling and she's so resourceful,"
Trachtenberg said, likening Michelle to Sigourney Weaver's
Ripley from "Alien."
Made for around $10 million, the film provided Abrams with a
"nice kind of balance" as he simultaneously worked on the $200
million "Star Wars" saga.
"It was wonderful to see something that was so intimate and
granular," Abrams said, adding that the smaller budget "created
for greater tension, greater terror and more interesting and
memorable sequences."
If "10 Cloverfield Lane" performs well at the box office,
Abrams has plans to make the "Cloverfield" series into a
platform for new talent such as Trachtenberg.
(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Bernadette Baum)