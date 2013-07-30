Disney, Weinstein to adapt 'Artemis Fowl' book series into film

LOS ANGELES, July 29 Young adult fantasy book
series "Artemis Fowl" about a 12-year-old millionaire criminal
mastermind will be adapted into a feature film, Walt Disney
Studios and the Weinstein Company said on Monday.
The film will cover the first two books in the series and be
adapted by Michael Goldenberg, the screenwriter of the young
adult book "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."
A release date for the yet-to-be-titled film has not been
announced.
The best-selling eight-volume series by Irish author Eoin
Colfer was published between 2001 and 2012 and has sold more
than 21 million copies worldwide.
The film also marks a renewed partnership between Disney and
Weinstein Company founders Harvey and Bob Weinstein. Disney
previously owned the Weinstein brothers' company Miramax Films
until 2010.
The Weinstein brothers left Miramax in 2005 after a
contentious relationship with Disney and that year founded the
Weinstein Company, which is best known for its low-budget,
critically acclaimed films, such as Oscar-winner "The King's
Speech" in 2010.
"If you would have told me five years ago I would be
producing a project with Disney I would have thought you were
crazy," Harvey Weinstein said in a statement, adding that he was
introduced to the "Artemis Fowl" books by actor Robert De Niro
and film producer Jane Rosenthal.
"Within hours I told them (De Niro and Rosenthal) I wanted
rights to the film," Weinstein said.