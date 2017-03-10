'Avatar 2' movie "not happening" in 2018, James Cameron says

NEW YORK, March 10 The sequel to all-time box
office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be
arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James
Cameron has said.
Cameron told the Toronto Star that he was working on all
four planned movie sequels simultaneously and had no firm
release date for "Avatar 2."
"Well 2018 is not happening. We haven’t announced a firm
release date," the Oscar-winning director told the newspaper in
an interview published on Thursday, when asked about progress on
"Avatar 2."
"What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of
releases. So we’re not making 'Avatar 2.' We’re making 'Avatar
2,' 3, 4 and 5. It’s an epic undertaking.
"It took us four-and-a-half years to make one movie and now
we’re making four. We’re full tilt boogie right now," Cameron
added.
The 2009 release of Twentieth Century Fox movie
"Avatar," a fantasy adventure set in the distant magical world
of Pandora, smashed box office records, taking in an as yet
unrivaled $2.8 billion worldwide.
The sequel was first set for a 2014 release and has been
delayed at least three times since then.
Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment on
Cameron's remarks.
Meanwhile, Disney this week gave fans a first glimpse of its
Pandora theme park attraction that is due to open at Walt Disney
World in Orlando, Florida in May.
The Pandora attraction features a Na'vi River Journey,
floating mountains, luminescent plants, and an Avatar Flight of
Passage ride - all inspired by the movie and its upcoming
sequels, according to features on Disney-owned TV shows "Good
Morning America" and "The View.".
Pandora, the World of Avatar is due to open within the
park's Animal Kingdom on May 27.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)