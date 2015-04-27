'Avengers' expands universe with 'Ultron' as Marvel goes dark

| LOS ANGELES, April 27
LOS ANGELES, April 27 The caped crusaders are
back in force in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," but this time, the
evil they battle is bringing them face to face with the darker
consequences of being a super hero.
"Age of Ultron," the sequel to Walt Disney Co's 2012
Marvel blockbuster "Avengers" and out in U.S. theaters on
Friday, will see its star-studded super hero ensemble - Iron
Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, The Hulk and Hawkeye -
tackle their own fears.
Writer-director Joss Whedon said he wanted to "perform a
little open heart surgery" on the Avengers, and "let the
audience experience them on a more personal level than they ever
have before."
In "Age of Ultron," Marvel's super hero worlds come crashing
together as the super heroes tackle a complex villain in Ultron
(James Spader), spawned out of artificial intelligence and
evolving into a megalomaniac.
With help from twins Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), known as
Quicksilver for his super speed, and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen),
the Scarlet Witch with thought-altering magic powers, Ultron
makes the Avengers at times turn on themselves.
Robert Downey Jr., Marvel's Iron Man and patriarch of the
franchise, said given the present day "world stage," now is the
time for the Avengers to get real.
"This is where you have to actually start dealing with the
ramifications of saving the world," he said.
BUSINESS OF GOING DARK
The trend toward somber super heroes has already proved to
be a winner at the box office for other studios. The 2013
Superman film "Man of Steel," from Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros, made more than $660 million worldwide. The studio's
"Dark Knight" Batman trilogy grossed more than $2 billion
globally between 2005 and 2012.
Olsen said "Age of Ultron" allows audiences to see the "most
human versions" of the seemingly invincible Avengers.
"It's darker, more emotional and more based on the
characters as people, as opposed to super heroes," she said.
"Avengers" became the third-highest grossing film of
all-time, and "Age of Ultron," made for $250 million, is
expected to match, and possibly surpass, its predecessor's $1.5
billion take at the global box office.
The strategy to tackle more serious themes may aid the
film's box office, said entertainment industry analyst Hal
Vogel, "because it seems to reflect a change in the social
mood."
Ahead of its U.S. debut on Friday, "Age of Ultron" amassed
$201.2 million across 44 countries, outpacing its predecessor's
opening weekend take.
Unlike the first film in which the Avengers' battle wreaked
destruction without consequences on Manhattan, "Age of Ultron"
shows the super heroes very conscious of the human cost of their
war against evil.
In one scene where Iron Man and The Hulk obliterate a
skyscraper, the aftermath drew comparisons to the very real
destruction in Manhattan during the 9/11 attacks.
"It's a very fine line, and that may be a place we crossed
it - we were all worried about that," Whedon said. "At the same
time we felt it would be disingenuous to say these guys trashed
a city and there's no consequences."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)