Robert Downey Jr. signs on as Iron Man for next two 'Avengers'

LOS ANGELES, June 20 Actor Robert Downey Jr.,
who has gained huge box-office success with his portrayal of
Iron Man, has signed on to star as the superhero in the next two
installments of the "The Avengers," Marvel Studios said on
Thursday.
Downey, 48, was one of the main stars of the 2012 all-star
superhero film "The Avengers," which united Iron Man, The Hulk,
Captain America, Thor and the Black Widow.
"The Avengers," made by Walt Disney Co's Marvel
Studios, became the third highest-grossing film of all time,
with $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.
Downey is expected to be joined by Chris Evans, Chris
Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson in reprising
their superhero roles for "The Avengers 2."
"The Avengers 2," set for release on May 1, 2015, will be
directed by Joss Whedon. Marvel said the film would reunite the
superheroes from the first film, as well as introducing Marvel
characters never seen in film before.
The three "Iron Man" films starring Downey from 2008 to
2013, have grossed more than $2.4 billion at the worldwide box
office.
"Iron Man 3" released last month has become the
highest-grossing film of the year, with $1.2 billion in global
ticket sales, and the fifth highest-grossing film of all time,
Marvel said in a statement.