Martin Scorsese to direct Bill Clinton documentary

LOS ANGELES Dec 17 Oscar-winning director
Martin Scorsese will get up close and personal with Bill Clinton
in a documentary about the former U.S. president, cable channel
HBO said on Monday.
The documentary, which has full cooperation from Clinton,
promises to delve into the two-term Democrat's views on
politics, history, culture and the world.
"A towering figure who remains a major voice in world
issues, President Clinton continues to shape the political
dialogue both here and around the world," the director and
producer said in a statement.
"Through intimate conversations, I hope to provide greater
insight into this transcendent figure," Scorsese added.
HBO would not say when filming would start or when the
documentary was slated to air.
Clinton, 66, who was first elected president in 1992, has
been popular with the public since he left office in January
2001.
In July, pollsters Gallup measured Clinton's favorability
rating at 66 percent and found that he is popular among nearly
all segments of the U.S. public.
Clinton has kept a high profile following his presidency
through his foundation that aids global development.