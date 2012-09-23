RPT-The top films at the North American box office

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 21, led by "End of Watch" and "House at the End of the Street" sharing the No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. The top films for weekend of Sept. 21 1 (*) End of Watch..........................$ 13.0 million 1 (*) House at the End of the Street........$ 13.0 million 3 (*) Trouble with the Curve............... $ 12.7 million 4 (2) Finding Nemo (3D).....................$ 9.4 million 5 (1) Resident Evil: Retribution............$ 6.7 million 6 (*) Dredd.................................$ 6.3 million 7 (NA) The Master...........................$ 5.0 million 8 (8) The Possession........................$ 2.6 million 9 (4) Lawless...............................$ 2.3 million 10(5) ParaNorman........................... $ 2.3 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release "The Master" was in limited release the prior week and did not rank in the top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: ParaNorman..................................$ 52.6 million The Possession..............................$ 45.3 million Lawless.....................................$ 34.5 million Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 33.5 million Finding Nemo (3D)...........................$ 30.0 million End of Watch................................$ 13.0 million The House at the End of the Street..........$ 13.0 million Trouble with the Curve......................$ 12.7 million Dredd.......................................$ 6.3 million The Master..................................$ 6.1 million Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Trouble with The Curve." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Dredd" and "The Possession." "House End of the Street" was released by independent studio Relativity Media. "End of Watch" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment Inc and Regal Entertainment Group "Lawless" and "The Master" were released by The Weinstein Co. Walt Disney Co distributed "Finding Nemo 3D." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Resident Evil: Retribution." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."