RPT-The top films at the North American box office

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Sept. 21, led by "End of Watch" and "House at the End of the
Street" sharing the No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
The top films for weekend of Sept. 21
1 (*) End of Watch..........................$ 13.0 million
1 (*) House at the End of the Street........$ 13.0 million
3 (*) Trouble with the Curve............... $ 12.7 million
4 (2) Finding Nemo (3D).....................$ 9.4 million
5 (1) Resident Evil: Retribution............$ 6.7 million
6 (*) Dredd.................................$ 6.3 million
7 (NA) The Master...........................$ 5.0 million
8 (8) The Possession........................$ 2.6 million
9 (4) Lawless...............................$ 2.3 million
10(5) ParaNorman........................... $ 2.3 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release "The Master" was in limited release the prior
week and did not rank in the top 10.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
ParaNorman..................................$ 52.6 million
The Possession..............................$ 45.3 million
Lawless.....................................$ 34.5 million
Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 33.5 million
Finding Nemo (3D)...........................$ 30.0 million
End of Watch................................$ 13.0 million
The House at the End of the Street..........$ 13.0 million
Trouble with the Curve......................$ 12.7 million
Dredd.......................................$ 6.3 million
The Master..................................$ 6.1 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Trouble with The Curve."
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Dredd" and "The
Possession."
"House End of the Street" was released by independent studio
Relativity Media.
"End of Watch" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment Inc and Regal
Entertainment Group
"Lawless" and "The Master" were released by The Weinstein Co.
Walt Disney Co distributed "Finding Nemo 3D."
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Resident
Evil: Retribution."
Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."