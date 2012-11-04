The top ten films at the North American box office

Nov 4 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Nov. 2, led by
"Wreck-It Ralph" a t
No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$49.1 million
2 (*) Flight ...............................$25.0 million
3 (1) Argo..................................$10.2 million
4 (*) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$8.2 million
5 (5) Taken 2...............................$6.0 million
6 (3) Cloud Atlas...........................$5.3 million
7 (2) Hotel Transylvania....................$4.5 million
8 (4) Paranormal Activity 4.................$4.3 million
9 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$3.6 million
10 (5) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$3.3 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Hotel Transylvania..........................$137.6 million
Taken 2.....................................$125.7 million
Argo........................................$75.9 million
Paranormal Activity 4.......................$49.6 million
Wreck-It Ralph..............................$49.1 million
Here Comes The Boom.........................$35.6 million
Flight......................................$25.0 million
Cloud Atlas ................................$18.3 million
Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D.................$13.9 million
The Man with the Iron Fists.................$8.2 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Flight" and "Paranormal Activity 4."
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.
Walt Disney released "Wreck-It Ralph."
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man
with the Iron Fists."
"Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films,
a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
and AMC Entertainment Inc.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hotel
Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."