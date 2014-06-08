Teen tearjerker 'Fault in Our Stars' trounces Tom Cruise flick

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 8 "The Fault in Our
Stars," a heart-wrenching love story about teens who meet in a
cancer support group, won over moviegoers with a stellar $48.2
million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend.
It easily beat the debut of Tom Cruise's new big-budget
sci-fi action film "Edge of Tomorrow", which had to settle for
third place with $29.1 million from Friday through Sunday,
according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
"Maleficent," starring Angelina Jolie in Walt Disney Co's
reimagining of the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale, took in
$33.5 million from Friday through Sunday to finish second.
"The Fault in Our Stars," based on a best-selling book by
John Green, stars Shailene Woodley as a teen girl who wheels
around an oxygen tank as she fights metastatic cancer. Ansel
Elgort plays her boyfriend, who lost a leg to the disease.
"Edge of Tomorrow" stars Cruise as a military public
relations specialist who finds himself forced onto the front
lines and relives the same battle over and over. Emily Blunt
co-stars as the army's celebrated fighter.
"The Fault in Our Stars" was released by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of 21st Century Fox. Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc, released "Edge of Tomorrow."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)