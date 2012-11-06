Budweiser asks Paramount to obscure beer image in "Flight"

LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Brewing company
Anheuser-Busch has asked movie studio Paramount Pictures to
obscure all images of Budweiser beer in the film "Flight," which
is about an airline pilot who is accused of drinking and
includes scenes showing him consuming alcohol.
In a letter to production company Image Movers and
Paramount, Robert McCarthy, the vice president of Budweiser,
said Anheuser-Busch had "no knowledge of the use or portrayal of
Budweiser" before or during the film's production and were not
contacted by the studio.
"We would never condone the misuse of our products, and have
a long history of promoting responsible drinking and preventing
drunk driving. It is disappointing that Image Movers, the
production company, and Paramount chose to use one of our brands
in this manner," McCarthy said in the letter, which was emailed
to Reuters on Monday.
"We have asked the studio to obscure the Budweiser trademark
in current digital copies of the movie and on all subsequent
adaptations of the film."
"Flight," which was released in U.S. theaters last week,
stars Denzel Washington as an airline captain who saves his
plane from crashing but is accused of drinking before the
flight.
The film, which made $25 million in its opening weekend, has
numerous scenes showing Washington consuming alcohol beverages,
including Budweiser, which is trademarked by Anheuser-Busch
Companies Inc.
Representatives at Paramount Pictures did not immediately
return Reuters' calls for comment. Paramount Pictures is a unit
of Viacom Inc.