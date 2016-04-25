Control and conscience divides heroes in 'Captain America: Civil War'

| LOS ANGELES, April 25
LOS ANGELES, April 25 Marvel's band of Avengers
are usually a friendly bunch, but when faced with the
destruction of their heroic efforts to save the world, the
superheroes are split between maintaining control of their
powers or going under government contract, leading to an
explosive battle.
"Captain America: Civil War," out in international theaters
this week and in U.S. theaters on May 6, holds the heroes
accountable for the mass destruction caused by their efforts to
save the planet. Last year's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" ended
with an entire town being lifted into the air.
In "Civil War," Chris Evans' Captain America fights for
superheroes to govern themselves and goes head to head with his
former ally, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, who wants the heroes
to be governed by the United Nations.
"We like to liken it to a fight at a wedding," said Joe
Russo, who co-directed the film with his brother Anthony Russo.
"It's something that's been brewing in a family for some
time and something happens that instigates a fall-out amongst
all of the characters so relevancy and topicality are really
important to us because it makes the audience feel like it's
part of their world."
"Civil War" sees Captain America's best friend the Winter
Soldier (Sebastian Stan) seemingly cause massive acts of
destruction.
A divided superhero camp mirrors the complexities of the
current U.S. political stage, Evans said.
"Even in American politics, no one is right or wrong.
There's no evil here, we're not fighting Nazis or aliens. This
is just a matter of whether we're fighting for our head or our
heart," he said.
Moments of levity come courtesy of new additions to the
superhero ensemble, namely Paul Rudd's smart-talking Ant-Man and
the first appearance of British newcomer Tom Holland's
Spider-Man, the latest iteration of the web-slinging hero.
Spider-Man is joining Disney's Marvel cinematic universe as
part of a collaborative deal between Walt Disney Co and
Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to Spider-Man.
Holland will be swinging his way into 2017's standalone film
"Spider-Man: Homecoming."
"I like the fact that they're skewing Spider-Man young
because that's how he is in the comic books. He's a young kid,
and Tom Holland has this really great innocence and naivete but
sense of subtle maturity," Evans said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)