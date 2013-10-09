CORRECTED-'Captain Phillips' star Abdi finds a risk worth taking in debut

(Corrects distributor to Columbia Pictures)
By Eric Kelsey
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Oct 8 Barkhad Abdi, a
tall wisp of a man with a narrow face and a wide grin, sat on
the sofa in his hotel suite with one eye on the television and
another on a view of the Hollywood Hills.
The 28-year-old Somali-American, who had worked the past
year at his brother's mobile phone store in Minneapolis, could
hardly have called himself an actor when he began production in
British director Paul Greengrass' thriller "Captain Phillips."
But it took a lecture from Greengrass before Abdi, who
portrays the Somali pirate Muse alongside Oscar-winner Tom
Hanks, was able to fully grasp the role and play it in a way
that has critics saying is worthy of awards consideration. The
true-story maritime drama will be released in U.S. cinemas on
Friday.
"The pressure was high," Abdi said, who speaks with a Somali
accent in short, measured sentences often punctuated with a
smile or by a clap of his hands for emphasis. "I had doubts in
myself a lot of times, but there's no going back."
The actor said he relied heavily on Greengrass' advice
during the early days of shooting, and especially after one
rough day on set when he said he had difficulty capturing Muse's
emotional state during a particular scene.
Greengrass "took me aside and said, 'You know the
similarities between you and the real Muse?'"
Abdi said Greengrass' question caught him off guard.
"I'm thinking that this guy (Muse) is a criminal. Why did
you compare me to him?,"' Abdi said he asked Greengrass.
The director's message to Abdi was succinct: Muse took a
risk in being a pirate and failed. Abdi took a risk in wanting
to become a film actor, and if he didn't do it well, he was
going to fail too.
OSCAR BUZZ
"Captain Phillips" focuses on Abduwali Abdukhadir Muse's
tense five-day interaction with Richard Phillips, played by
Hanks, the captain of a Maersk Alabama cargo ship hijacked by
Muse and three other Somali pirates in 2009 while en route to
the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
The docudrama, distributed by Sony Pictures unit
Columbia Pictures, in which Phillips is taken hostage by the
pirates onto the cargo ship's lifeboat and later rescued by the
U.S. Navy, leans heavily on the emotionally charged real-life
encounter between Muse and Phillips.
Muse was sentenced in 2010 to more than 33 years in U.S.
prison for his role in the hijacking.
Greengrass said Abdi, who was born in Mogadishu and spent
time as a refugee in Yemen before emigrating to Minneapolis with
his family in 1999, was chosen from more than 700 actors who
showed up to a casting call in the city in part because of his
uncommon appearance and charisma in front of the camera.
"He was able to be both menacing, but he also had a kind of
humanity, too," said Greengrass, whose best known for his
action-realism in films such as "The Bourne Supremacy" franchise
and the 9/11 docudrama "United 93."
Abdi's name has already popped up on several critics'
ballots as a possible nominee for the best supporting actor
Oscar, according to Hollywood awards tracker Goldderby.com.
Scott Foundas, film critic at trade publication Variety,
also praised Abdi's performance for is power and intensity.
"In a movie that affords little dimensionality to its
characters, Abdi finds notes to play you scarcely realized were
there, until this reedy young man with jutting brow looms as
large as Othello," Foundas wrote.
TAKING A CHANCE
But not all have been so supportive of the actor's role.
Abdi, who was cast with three of his friends as pirates,
said that there were some within Minneapolis' large Somali
community who resented that they would take a role as villains.
Abdi said he gave the criticism some thought. The film did
justice to the Somali pirates, he said, and the opportunity was
one he felt was too big to miss.
"I'd rather take the chance," Abdi said. "Rather than me
blaming someone else later and saying, 'I could've done better
than him.' I'd rather take it and see how far it goes. It was a
big risk."
And following Greengrass' advice, Abdi learned that by
relating to Muse, he himself was not far removed from being left
in a destitute situation in his home country.
"He's a young man who's about my age, but he wasn't as lucky
as me," Abdi said of Muse.
"I had parents that took me out so I could be a better
person. He didn't have that chance. He was just a gangster who
didn't have any other options. We know why he's a gangster. We
can give him a reason."
