CORRECTED-"Wonder Woman" and "Blade Runner 2049" showcased at Vegas convention

LAS VEGAS, March 30 Warner Bros
presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming
films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las
Vegas.
Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, star of the anticipated sequel
to 1982 cult film "Blade Runner", appeared at the event this
week with a lineup of other stars.
"I feel so lucky to be a part of this film because it's so
iconic and it had such an impact on me, it had such an impact on
cinema in general," the actor said of the movie, presented by
both Warner Bros and Sony Pictures and due out later
this year.
Other films presented included the DC comic book adaptation
of "Wonder Woman" starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot and "King
Arthur: Legend of the Sword", directed by Guy Ritchie.
Hollywood studios showcase their upcoming releases to the
film industry at the convention which started in 2011.
