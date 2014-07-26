'The Book of Life,' 'Kingsman' lead Fox's eclectic Comic Con peeks

| SAN DIEGO, July 25
SAN DIEGO, July 25 Action, comedy, animation and
dystopia made up an eclectic slate of upcoming films that 20th
Century Fox presented at Comic Con on Friday, hoping to engage
the convention's avid fan base.
Channing Tatum, Christina Applegate, Ron Perlman lent some
star power to the presentation, introducing clips from "The Book
of Life," an intricately designed animated film based around the
Mexican Day of the Dead holiday.
"The Day of the Dead is very dear and near to my heart, I
got married on that day because one of my best friends had
passed away and I wanted him to be there and that was the day he
would be," director Jorge Gutierrez said.
Executive producer Guillermo Del Toro, a fan favorite at
Comic Con, said he became involved with "The Book of Life"
because he felt it "needed me," describing it as "a gorgeous and
magical movie."
Tatum, who stars in his first leading animated role in "The
Book of Life," said "I jumped at it right away, it seemed so
punk rock to do a film with this backdrop."
The film features contemporary music from bands such as
Radiohead and Mumford & Sons, not usually the music featured in
animated films. Rapper Biz Markie came out on stage and
performed "Just a Friend," one of the songs featured in the
film, spurring an impromptu dance party among the cast on stage.
"I grew up in Tijuana, so all the American music, I saw it
go south and it became the soundtrack of my life," he said.
"'Creep' (by Radiohead) was one of the songs I grew up with."
Laughs were provided by clips of comedies "Let's Be Cops," a
goofy bromance with two men who pretend to be police, and
"Kingsman: The Secret Service," a comedy spinning a twist on the
classic British spy genres defined by the James Bond franchise.
"Kingsman," which stars Mark Hamill, Colin Firth and Samuel
L. Jackson, is based on the comic of the same name and follows a
young man recruited by an elite secret service agency.
One lucky audience member was selected to be flown to London
to appear in one of the remaining scenes still to be shot before
the film is released in October.
Other films showcased included "The Maze Runner," based on
James Dashner's young adult book of the same name. The film
follows a group of boys trapped in a dystopian land where the
only way out is through a giant concrete maze.
"We think this could be a really cool saga to tell in
multiple movies," director Wes Ball said, asking the audience to
spread the word to build buzz for a sequel.
Fans were treated to the first look of the film's second
trailer, and a clip that showed the film's lead, Thomas (played
by Dylan O'Brien), as he comes face to face with a deadly
creature known as a Griever in the maze.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ken Wills)