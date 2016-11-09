UPDATE 1-U.S. arrests California movie producer accused of fraud by SEC

(Adds further details on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 9 A California movie producer who
heads a private equity firm has been arrested, federal
prosecutors said on Wednesday, as the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission accused him of orchestrating two fraudulent
schemes.
The SEC filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against
David Bergstein, the chief executive of Cyrano Group Inc who
served as executive producer of the 2015 film "In the Heart of
the Sea."
A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
confirmed Bergstein, 54, was arrested in connection with a
related criminal case. Charging papers were not immediately
available.
Bergstein was arrested in California, where he resides, the
spokesman said. A lawyer for Bergstein did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
In its lawsuit, the SEC said the case involved two schemes
Bergstein orchestrated in 2011 and 2012 to steal millions of
dollars invested in hedge funds advised by Weston Capital Asset
Management LLC, which he used to support an extravagant
lifestyle.
In total, the SEC said Bergstein misappropriated more than
$5.8 million.
Previously, Bergstein controlled several movie production
companies including ThinkFilm and Capitol Films Development. He
took an advisory role in Walt Disney Co's 2010 sale of
Miramax to an investor group that included a business partner.
His movie credits include serving as an executive producer
of 2004's "The Whole Ten Yards" and 2007's "Before the Devil
Knows You're Dead."
But in 2010, five of Bergstein's film companies including
Capitol Films and ThinkFilm were forced into bankruptcy at the
urging of a group of creditors, court records showed.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Bergstein,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
16-cv-08701.
