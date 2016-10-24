Cumberbatch discusses Marvel's 'left turn' for 'Doctor Strange'

Oct 24 "Doctor Strange," the latest superhero to
dominate the big screen, is taking Walt Disney Co's
Marvel universe in an unconventional direction, lead star
Benedict Cumberbatch said on Monday.
Cumberbatch plays surgeon Stephen Strange, who harnesses
mystical magic powers drawn from Eastern cultures. The actor
said the new film intentionally takes a different path to
Marvel's other cinematic superheroes such as "Iron Man,"
"Captain America" and "Ant-Man," who draw power from technology.
"It was a real left turn for the comic universe, let alone
the cinematic one," Cumberbatch told Reuters of the original
1960s "Doctor Strange" comics at the film's London premiere.
"It was very dark and mischievous and psychedelic and
otherworldly and to try and replicate that in modern cinema is
one of the great challenges," he added.
"Doctor Strange," out in theaters on Nov. 4, follows
Strange, a cocky and brilliant surgeon - much like the
billionaire "Iron Man" playboy Tony Stark - whose glamorous New
York life is taken away from him when his hands are crippled in
a car accident.
Strange's desperation to heal his main assets lead him to
Nepal, where he encounters the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and
discovers how to harness mystical powers to heal and fight with,
as the world faces threats from a menacing otherworldly being.
"It's toying with a lot of new things like parallel
universes and kind of philosophical ideas and working on a
deeper level ... the metaphysical is just a whole new world
that's opened up for Marvel," co-star Rachel McAdams said.
The movie has received positive early reviews, with critics
praising the plot, the visuals and the performances.
"It does feel like a new chapter for Marvel and it's
definitely a new direction for me and I definitely enjoyed
playing this character so if people are enjoying it then we've
done something right," Cumberbatch said.
"Doctor Strange" is the first mainstream leading role for
the 40-year-old actor, who developed a steady following through
his lead role as BBC's "Sherlock," and in his Oscar-nominated
performance in 2014's "The Imitation Game."
Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter announced last week
that they are expecting their second child, and the actor said
he was "over the moon."
"Those are moments that you never ever forget - I remember
it very clearly and obviously it was early on and so I couldn't
say anything and just yeah there's nothing like, it's kind of
beyond words. It's difficult to explain," he said.
