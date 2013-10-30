'Ender's Game' explores complexity of youth, isolation and warfare

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Based on a story written
three decades ago and set in a future dystopian Earth where
children are manipulated into fighting an enemy race, the film
"Ender's Game" could make its young adult and family audience
ponder what ails present-day society.
Out in theaters on Friday, "Ender's Game" follows the
journey of young boy Ender Wiggin, played by Asa Butterfield,
who is singled out from childhood for his superior intellect and
put through advanced warfare training.
Ender is isolated from his comrades and manipulated into
commanding war against a hostile alien race by Colonel Graff,
played by Harrison Ford. In doing so, Ender begins to garner a
fascination and connection to the alien enemy known as Formics.
"It's about young people being asked to accept huge
responsibilities, being trained for warfare because it's
proposed that they have this capacity to absorb information more
quickly than older people," Ford told Reuters.
Based on Orson Scott Card's novel of the same name published
in 1985, "Ender's Game" is the first in a series of books, short
stories and comics by the author, all part of the so-called
"Enderverse," which may form the basis of a multipart film
franchise for movie studio Lions Gate.
The film, which also stars Viola Davis, Ben Kingsley and
Oscar-nominated rising star Hailee Steinfeld, features prominent
themes of the emotional impact of warfare on young people who
have been manipulated from childhood through propaganda to
develop a hatred for the enemy, an alien race.
Ender's warfare training comes from videogames and
large-scale computer simulations, displayed with striking
special effects in the film.
Butterfield said "Ender's Game," while written three decades
ago, was "scarily accurate" in how it resonated with present day
issues.
"The amount of the stuff in the story written is so relevant
today, for example, the Internet and drone warfare and blogging,
it was predicted in the story 30 years ago, and now it's
happened," the actor said.
Davis added that the film may lead audiences to consider the
bigger human social connection.
"We've gotten in this age of social media that we've become
desensitized, where we've put things out in the world not
knowing that they have an effect," Davis said.
ENDER'S ISOLATION
The film spotlights 16-year-old British actor Butterfield,
who gained prominence as the lead in Martin Scorsese's 2011
fantasy adventure "Hugo." The tall, blue-eyed actor, who began
acting as a child, said Ender was "definitely one of the more
complicated characters I've had to play."
"The amount of depth and intensity that he experiences is
really interesting for an actor, it's always exciting to have a
role which both pushes you in your acting ability," he said.
In the film, Ender is separated from others in military
school due to his high intellect and he channels his loneliness
into leadership as he climbs the ranks to commander, defeating
his enemies with tactical strategy and trying to find a median
between compassion and cold-hearted violence.
"Without the emotional understanding of his enemy,
(Ender)might not have had the capacity to defeat them. But it
also imposes on him the feeling of responsibility for what he's
done and obliges him to a behavior. He feels a responsibility to
his enemy that's a real emotional complication for him," Ford
said.
"Ender's Game" is part of a recent wave of young adult
novels exploring dystopian futures brought to the big screen,
led by the success of last year's "The Hunger Games," the
blockbuster movie based on a trilogy of novels by Suzanne
Collins and distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. The
second installment, "Catching Fire," is due out Nov. 22.
While Lions Gate may hope that "Ender's Game" kicks off a
franchise, it is unclear if the film, made for $110 million,
will generate enough business to start a new series.
To spawn a sequel, the movie needs to sell more than $100
million worth of tickets during its run in U.S. and Canadian
theaters, estimates Alan Gould, a Wall Street analyst who
follows Lions Gate for Evercore Partners.
He currently projects "Ender's Game" will take in a total of
$70 million to $80 million in the United States and Canada
during its theatrical run.