Darkness brews as 'Fantastic Beasts' push magical world into new era

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 7 "Harry Potter" fans will be
welcomed back to the wizarding world next week with cute and
mischievous magical creatures causing havoc in New York City in
"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," but there's deeper,
darker unrest in the magical world.
"Fantastic Beasts," opening in theaters on Nov. 18, is the
first of five new films from "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling,
penned exclusively for the big screen and preceding the Potter
stories by around seven decades.
Set in 1926, the new film centers on Oscar-winning Eddie
Redmayne's Newt Scamander, an introverted "magizoologist" who
arrives in Manhattan with a case full of magical creatures that
quickly escape.
Oscar-winning British actor Redmayne, 34, said he and
Rowling had a "riveting" discussion on the quirks and mannerisms
that would define Scamander.
"Getting the opportunity to talk to an author about where
their characters come from is so unique. And for her Newt comes
from a really personal place, actually," Redmayne told Reuters.
"It was really lovely to hear about his genius in her
imagination," he added.
Warner Bros' "Fantastic Beasts" begins with
newspaper headlines documenting the growing power of a dark
wizard named Gellert Grindelwald and fear and unrest among the
magical community. It echoes the rise of the dark wizard
Voldemort in Rowling's Potter stories.
Scamander's escaped creatures threaten to expose the
wizarding world, which lives discreetly among oblivious
non-magic humans. Meanwhile, Manhattan homes are being
demolished by an unseen creature, causing non-magic humans to
speculate and fear that witches live among them.
Scamander becomes a suspect for the magical ministry, but he
is helped by ministry agent Tina Goldstein, her mind-reading
sister Queenie and a non-magical baker named Jacob Kowalski to
recapture his creatures.
Scamander's story is woven into the growing influence of
Grindelwald, who believes that the wizarding world should rule
over non-magical humans.
Potter fans will know Grindelwald from his friendship and
eventual 1945 duel with Albus Dumbledore, the popular wizard
headmaster from the Potter stories.
"There is a lot of darkness that is coming up and also the
characters -- you see them growing so much throughout the film
and there is still so much room for them to grow," said Alison
Sudol, who plays Queenie.
"It will be really interesting to see when you spend more
time with them how they will change, how they'll evolve. Where
they find their way, will they lose it?" Sudol said.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya
Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)