J.K. Rowling hopes Potter fans embrace 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

NEW YORK Nov 10 A nervous J.K. Rowling said on
Thursday she hoped fans would like her new wizarding movie
"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," even though it does
not feature beloved characters like Harry Potter and his
Hogwarts friends.
Speaking ahead of Thursday's New York premiere of the first
of five planned "Harry Potter" spin-off films, the British
author hinted that familiar names would appear in future
"Fantastic Beasts" movies.
"We have done the very best job that we can. I have told a
story I really wanted to tell. I hope that people love it,"
Rowling told a news conference.
"It's true that Harry is not in the movie, because he's not
born yet, but this (film) is very much of that world. There are
characters you will learn more about," she added.
"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" takes place 70
years before the events in the first Harry Potter books and
features a new cast of characters with magical powers. Set in
1926, it centers on Newt Scamander, a "magizoologist" who
arrives in New York with a case full of strange creatures that
quickly escape.
No reviews have yet been published.
The Warner Bros film arrives nine years after the
last of Rowling's seven Harry Potter books was published and
five years after the last of the movies that made $7 billion at
the global box office.
Rowling said she was aware of the hunger for more Harry
Potter stories, but said she was done with the boy wizard.
"I had some ideas about Newt (Scamander) and I was intrigued
by Newt, and when I was asked 'will you write more?', at the
back of my mind was Newt," she said.
"This is what I really, really wanted to write. This hasn't
been created in response to a need."
Rowling said that Albus Dumbledore, the beloved elderly
headmaster of Hogwarts School, would be featured as a younger
and "quite troubled" man in the second "Fantastic Beasts" film
that she is writing for release in 2018.
The author had previously said that Dumbledore is gay, and
said Thursday, "as far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this
space."
The movie, opening worldwide on Nov. 18, follows a sold-out
London production "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," featuring
a grown-up Harry and school friends Hermione Granger and Ron
Weasley.
Rowling said on Thursday she hoped that "Cursed Child" would
be staged on New York's Broadway in the future.
