'Fantastic Beasts' movie spinoff will consist of five films -J.K. Rowling

LOS ANGELES Oct 13 Author J.K. Rowling said on Thursday that the "Harry Potter" spinoff movie franchise "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will consist of five movies, up from the already-announced three films.

Rowling was speaking to fans at a live event broadcast in movie theaters around the world ahead of the November release of the first "Fantastic Beasts" movie.

"I can confirm it will be five new movies," she said. The movies will be released by Hollywood studio Warner Bros.

