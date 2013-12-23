UPDATE 1-'Fast & Furious 7' pushed back to 2015, will include late actor

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Dec 23 The release of
"Fast & Furious 7," the big-budget action film that was shut
down in November after the death of actor Paul Walker in a car
crash, has been pushed back nine months to April 2015, Universal
Pictures said on Monday.
Walker, who died in a fiery one-car crash at the age of 40
on Nov. 30, will appear in the film, Universal said.
The "Fast & Furious" film series, which has grossed more
than $2 billion at the global box office and helped turn around
the fortunes of Comcast Corp-owned Universal, was
originally slated to be released on July 11, 2014, in the
summer movie-going season.
The seventh installment of the popular series about illegal
street racing, crime and heists will be released on April 10,
2015, Universal said in a statement. It said that series star
Vin Diesel and the late Walker would "lead the returning cast."
Diesel, also one of the producers, first announced the new
release date on Facebook on Sunday.
Walker, who became a symbol of car racing and car culture in
his role as law enforcement officer Brian O'Conner in the "Fast
& Furious" series, was a passenger in a red Porsche Carrera GT
sports car that crashed on Nov. 30 in Santa Clarita, Calif.
about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
The car careened off of a street, struck a utility pole and
burst into flames, also killing driver Roger Rodas. Authorities
have yet to determine the cause of the accident but have said
that speed probably played a role.
Production on "Fast 7" was on a break at the time for the
Thanksgiving holiday and it was not clear how many of Walker's
scenes had been filmed.
Production was suspended days after the crash and
Universal has not said when filming will resume.