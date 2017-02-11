Kinky 'Fifty Shades' stokes fantasy, not reality, says author

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 11 E.L. James, the British
author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels
and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive
couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.
In the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, Christian Grey is a young
handsome billionaire entrepreneur with a penchant for bondage,
discipline, dominance, submission and sadomasochism (BDSM) who
introduces the beautiful but naive Anastasia "Ana" Steele to his
world of whips and sex toys.
"It's a wish fulfillment piece that you can escape into, you
can become Ana, you can see where you can go to with this guy
and change him to be a far better human being, and of course,
that's just a fantasy," James, 53, told Reuters.
James' trilogy, born out of fan fiction that she had written
inspired by young adult vampire love story "Twilight," has sold
more than 150 million copies worldwide since its 2012 release.
It became a pop culture phenomenon, making erotic literature
mainstream, and spawned a film franchise for Universal Pictures.
The "Fifty Shades of Grey" film, starring Jamie Dornan and
Dakota Johnson, grossed $560 million worldwide in 2015. The
sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker," debuted in theaters on Friday.
After the first film ended with Ana and Christian driven
apart because she couldn't commit to his desires, "Darker" sees
the two reconcile, but on her terms. James said Ana is now
"empowered and strong" and that it is Christian who finds
himself under her spell.
Ana and Christian's relationship, in which he exhibits
controlling and stalker-ish habits, fueled a domestic abuse
debate after the books were released. When the first film came
out, a grassroots movement urged people to donate to women's
shelters rather than see the film.
"What I find really annoying about these people is that
women are entitled to their fantasies too, and it's a far safer
place to explore things in a book," James said.
"This does not encourage domestic violence, it's not about
domestic violence, they're completely missing the point -
however it's an important issue so I'm glad it's out there," she
added.
The film franchise wraps up next year with the release of
"Fifty Shades Freed" and James said she's already written
another book exploring a young adult love story - with no sex.
"If you can make people fall in love with your characters
and care about them, then that's a huge achievement," she said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)