'Five Came Back' and changed Hollywood's depiction of war

NEW YORK, March 29 William Wyler lost his
hearing, George Stevens never made another comedy, and John
Huston suffered what is now known as Post Traumatic Stress
Disorder after years of filming scenes of death and destruction.
The three directors, along with Frank Capra and John Ford,
were not the only ones changed by their experiences documenting
World War Two.
Hollywood itself was also changed, the documentary "Five
Came Back" shows, bringing a new realism to way the war was
depicted in the movies and its effects on those who served and
those who stayed behind.
"The toll the war took on these men was profound," said Mark
Harris, author of "Five Came Back" that was adapted for the
documentary.
Their experiences making documentaries and short films
"gave them an appetite for independence and autonomy and (made
them) strive harder for realism and immediacy in their Hollywood
features," Harris added.
"Five Came Back," released on Netflix on Friday, tells the
stories of the war time directors and adds commentary by modern
filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Paul
Greengrass, Guillermo Del Toro and Lawrence Kasdan.
Although none of the five signed up for combat, all left
successful careers and saw action during their years filming
many of World War Two's biggest turning points.
The decision to document the war "came from General George
Marshall's belief that Hollywood filmmakers could grab people's
hearts in a way that newsreel films couldn't," said Harris.
Before the United States entered the war, "audiences were
very used to a sterilized Hollywood war, with bloodless combat,"
Spielberg reflects in the documentary.
Wyler, Capra, Huston, Ford and Stevens, however, captured
the grim realities of battle in the North African campaign, at
D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge, as well as the liberation of
Paris and Rome and the horrors of Dachau.
Returning to Hollywood, the men's careers took different
turns. Wyler's portrait of mentally and physically disabled
veterans in "The Best Years of Our Lives" won seven Oscars in
1947.
Capra made the sentimental "It's a Wonderful Life" in 1946
which, while now regarded as a classic favorite, was a huge flop
and crushed his spirit.
Stevens, a master of musical comedies in the 1930s, created
film from the liberation of the Dachau extermination camp that
was used at the Nuremberg war crimes trials. He was so shaken by
what he had seen that he abandoned comedies and went on to make
serious movies like "The Diary of Anne Frank."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)