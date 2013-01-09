Postponed by U.S. violence, 'Gangster Squad' opening in theaters

* Crime drama postponed after mass killings
* Scene that evoked Colorado tragedy deleted
* Filmmakers see film as tribute to hero cops
By Zorianna Kit
LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 After having its release
delayed and scenes reshot because of last summer's mass
movie-theater killing in Aurora, Colorado, crime drama "Gangster
Squad" finally hits theaters on Friday.
"Gangster," set in 1949 Los Angeles, stars Sean Penn as
real-life gangster Mickey Cohen, who is ultimately brought down
by a band of cops led by Josh Brolin and Ryan Gosling.
After the Colorado tragedy, Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros. studio, which is releasing the film, removed the scene in
"Gangster" that eerily depicted a similar movie-theater
shooting.
It substituted a new sequence, set in Chinatown.
At a press event in December, "Gangster Squad" director
Ruben Fleischer said, "We should all respect the tragedy and not
draw associations to our film."
But ironically, after "Gangster's" initial Sept. 7 release
date was pushed back four months - presumably to allow for time
after the Colorado rampage - the film will now open less than a
month after the massacre of 20 children and six adults by a
gunman at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
Brolin also cautioned at the December event against linking
"Gangster" and other movies with real-world violence and
suggested the public look at the "grand scheme of things"
including social problems such as drug abuse and unenmployment.
"There's no one reason" for mass attacks, Brolin told
reporters. "There will always be violence in movies. And whether
it lends (itself) to the one psychotic that's out there thinking
the worst thoughts you can possibly think is always going to be
a mystery."
Details of the Aurora multiplex shooting that left 12 dead
and 58 wounded during a showing of the new Batman film were
relived this week at a preliminary hearing of the accused
gunman, former grad student James Holmes.
ACTORS RESEARCHED ROLES WITH THEIR CHARACTERS' FAMILIES
"Gangster," based on the non-fiction book of the same name
by Paul Lieberman, depicts a battle between a small group of Los
Angeles cops who secretly take on Cohen and his crew to wrestle
away control of the city from Cohen's mob.
Former Los Angeles Police Department homicide detective Will
Beall wrote the script to the film, which also stars Emma Stone,
Nick Nolte, Anthony Mackie, Giovanni Ribisi and Michael Pena.
Rather than dwelling on connections drawn by others to
real-life tragedies, Fleischer sought to underscore positive
themes.
"I think this movie is about people standing up for their
beliefs, doing what's right," he said. "It's a celebration of
these cops who rid L.A. of organized crime of vice and
corruption."
And, he added, "It's to honor the memory of these police
officers who stood up for justice and didn't allow crime to
overtake the city."
Brolin, a seventh-generation Californian who plays a cop
based on an actual police sergeant named John O'Mara, said he
spoke with O'Mara's daughter to glean some insights about the
man before creating "a composite character."
His own father, 72-year old actor James Brolin, visited the
set and recounted to his son personal stories from his days as a
9-year-old boy in Los Angeles during that era and going to the
backdoors of Sunset Strip nightclubs "looking for Mickey Cohen."
Gosling also had a chance to speak to relatives of his
character, Sergeant Jerry Wooters, and learned "a lot of great
stories and lot of great details" from Wooters' children.
"Apparently when he ashed his cigarettes, he would ash in
the cuff of his pants, and at the end of the day he would dump
out his cuffs and dump out all his ashes," Gosling said.
Still, no one ever expected the kind of eerie parallels that
occurred between the movie's theater-shooting scene and the real
gun violence on July 20, when a man armed with a semi-automatic
rifle a shotgun and a pistol walked into midnight screening of
the "The Dark Knight Rises" and sprayed the audience with
bullets.
In an interview with Reuters TV, Brolin said the scene in
question in "Gangster Squad" was "bizarrely similar" to the
Aurora event, and praised Warner Bros. for replacing the scene.
"The fact that is was as parallel as it was, I think there
was no way to keep it in," he said.
"The Aurora shooting was an unspeakable tragedy, and out of
respect for the families of the victims, we felt it was
necessary to reshoot that sequence," Fleischer said.
"I'm proud of the fact that we did that. I think that we
didn't compromise the film or our intent."