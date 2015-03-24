Ferrell, Hart poke fun at racial stereotypes in 'Get Hard'

| LOS ANGELES, March 24
LOS ANGELES, March 24 A white collar criminal
gets a stealth education in prison life from a fake ex-con in
the raunchy new film "Get Hard," in which comedy giants Will
Ferrell and Kevin Hart take on race with provocative humor.
"Get Hard," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, sees hapless
millionaire James King (Ferrell) charged with fraud and given 30
days to prepare for prison. He turns to Darnell (Hart), a
car-wash entrepreneur, to get him ready for life behind bars.
James assumes Darnell, a African American, is an ex-convict.
Darnell, a middle-class family man with no hint of a criminal
record, goes along with the assumption because he needs the
money.
"(James) lives in such a bubble and doesn't know how to talk
to human beings, and (Darnell) is able to break me down and
rattle my cage and say, 'This is what the real world's like,'"
Ferrell said in an interview at the South by Southwest Festival
in Austin, Texas earlier this month.
Ferrell and Hart candidly discussed racial caricatures at a
time when race is still a hot button issue in the United States.
"We're poking fun at these racial stereotypes in such a
clever way that people are going to have to go, 'It is stupid to
prejudge and to assume based on appearance, color, standards,
whatever it may be,'" Hart said.
Race is "just something I think we always need to analyze,"
Ferrell added. "It's healthy to talk about it, and it bridges or
creates the bridge towards acceptance."
Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros' "Get Hard" will
battle young adult dystopian drama "Insurgent" this weekend and
is projected by BoxOffice.com to earn $31 million at the U.S.
box office.
Much of the film revolves around prison rape jokes as
Darnell pushes James' comfort level to get him into shape for
jail.
In putting two comedy stalwarts together on screen, Ferrell
said "Get Hard" gives both him and Hart the spotlight to shine -
whether it's Ferrell's James using expletives to practise his
trash talk or Hart pretending he is three different prison gang
members fighting each other.
"The chemistry Will and myself were able to tap into added
for a different level of comedy, because it's almost like a
pendulum," Hart said. "You're looking at two guys that are
taking turns and that aren't in competition for getting laughs."
