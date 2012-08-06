Great Gatsby' moves to summer 2013, out of 2012 Oscar running

LOS ANGELES Aug 6 The movie remake of "The
Great Gatsby," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has been moved for
release to the summer of 2013 from December 2012, putting it out
of contention for this year's Oscars.
Movie studio Warner Bros said on Monday it felt the
latest film from Australian director Baz Luhrmann would play
better in the summer, given the 3D adaptation of F. Scott
Fitzgerald's classic novel and good reactions to early sneak
peeks.
"The responses we`ve had to some of the early sneak peeks
have been phenomenal, and we think 'The Great Gatsby' will be
the perfect summer movie around the world," Veronika Kwan
Vandenberg, international distribution president for Warner
Bros. said in a statement.
Warner Bros released a first official trailer for the movie
in May and it was initially scheduled for release in the United
States on Christmas Day, making it eligible for 2012 Academy
Award consideration.
The remake, which keeps the story in the 1920s, but features
music from the likes of rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West, and indie
singer Jack White, was seen by movie watchers as a possible
Oscar contender.
The summer movie season, however, is the most lucrative
period for Hollywood, packed with action-thrillers, super heroes
and special effects productions.
The new adaptation of the tale of the corrupting influence
of wealth also stars Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan. Robert
Redford and Mia Farrow starred in a 1974 film version.
Warner Bros. said on Monday that the Luhrmann version
"brings Fitzgerald's American classic to life in a completely
immersive, visually stunning and exciting way. We think
moviegoers of all ages are going to embrace it, and it makes
sense to ensure this unique film reaches the largest audience
possible."