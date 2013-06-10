CORRECTED-Britain's Henry Cavill dons Superman's cape in 'Man of Steel'

(Corrects paragraph 2 date for "Immortals" to 2011 instead of
2001)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, June 10 British actor Henry Cavill
will be making his grand Hollywood entrance as the latest big
screen incarnation of the all-American superhero Superman, in
director Zack Snyder's dark and gritty "Man of Steel," which
opens in U.S. theaters on Friday.
Cavill, 30, so far best known for 16th century TV drama "The
Tudors" and the 2011 fantasy film "Immortals," told Reuters that
he leaned on a sturdy method to portray the legendary DC Comics
superhero who celebrates his 75th anniversary this month.
"I chose not to act as Superman," the actor said.
"It withdraws from the whole reality of the story. You take
the experiences of the guy, his fears of the future, his dreams
of the future and you just apply that to everything you do."
"Man of Steel" tells the origins story of Superman and his
alter-ego Clark Kent, who was first animated into life in June
1938 by comic book artist Joe Shuster and writer Jerry Siegel.
Snyder's story chooses to begin with Superman's birth on the
planet Krypton, and as the last hope for his people's survival,
his parents send him to Earth to escape an insurrection by
General Zod, played by "Boardwalk Empire" actor Michael Shannon.
The film, which also stars Amy Adams as "Daily Planet"
reporter and love interest Lois Lane, follows Superman growing
up as Kent from Smallville, Kansas, and struggling to come to
terms with his own super powers.
"There's something special about the character, the way he
was raised, that makes him Superman," Cavill said about the
character's strong values instilled in him by his farming foster
parents Jonathan (Kevin Costner) and Martha Kent (Diane Lane).
"Man of Steel," which was produced by Christopher Nolan who
directed the recent Batman "The Dark Knight" franchise, leans
heavily on action and science-fiction as a box-office draw for
studio Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
The studio hopes it can re-launch a new series of Superman
films after its 2006 offering, "Superman Returns" and its
leading man Brandon Routh, failed to live up to box office
expectations.
IGNORING THE PAST
Comic book franchises have been top draws in recent years
with Nolan's three "Batman" films grossing more than $2 billion
worldwide between 2005-2012, according to figures compiled by
box-office tracker Boxofficemojo.com.
Walt Disney Co's Marvel studio has also scored box
office hits with "The Avengers" and "Iron Man" franchises making
more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.
Straight-jawed with broad shoulders, the little-known Cavill
strikes a resemblance to late Superman actor Christopher Reeve,
who had success as Superman on the big screen, his four
"Superman" films grossing more than $400 million at global box
offices between 1978 and 1987.
Actors Dean Cain in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of
Superman," and Tom Welling in the CW network's "Smallville" also
built a career playing the hero.
Cavill said he intentionally ignored the influence of past
Superman performances tugging at his cape. Instead, he focused
on the original comic books as his source material, creating a
database of notes on the superhero.
"(The notes) just kind of became a secondary character
lurking there and I just drew from that," Cavill said.
"There's not really a word for it or any way to describe
playing Superman," he added. "But it's just a feeling and you've
got to just channel that into the character in just minute
details unconsciously and instinctively."
Another pressure point among Superman's avid and loyal fan
base that Cavill had to navigate was whether a Briton could
handle playing the Krypton-born and Kansas-bred American hero.
"As long as I can do it convincingly, as long as I can play
an American well enough, then I'm OK with that," Cavill said,
drawing a comparison to the UK's beloved film franchise on
super-spy James Bond.
"I wouldn't mind if an American played Bond, as long as he's
good and played the role right," Cavill added.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)