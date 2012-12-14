'Hobbit' debut reaps $13 mln in US and Canada, a December record

Dec 14 The first of three "Hobbit" movies kicked
off its box office quest with an estimated $13 million in ticket
sales from showings at U.S. and Canadian theaters just after
midnight on Friday, a record for a December debut.
The performance topped the $8 million from midnight sales
for December 2003 film "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the
King." "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" is a highly
anticipated prequel to the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
"The Hobbit" also rung up sales of $27.3 million in 42
international markets since its overseas debut on Wednesday,
distributor Warner Bros. said. Combined with the early North
American (U.S. and Canadian) sales, the global total stands at
an estimated $40.3 million.
The new 3D film follows the epic journey of hobbit Bilbo
Baggins, played by Martin Freeman, as he travels with a band of
dwarves to steal treasures from the dragon Smaug. The film is
directed by Oscar-winning "Lord of the Rings" filmmaker Peter
Jackson and features many of the stars of the earlier films. All
of the movies are based on classic novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.
"The Hobbit" likely will finish the weekend with domestic
sales of $75 million or more from Friday through Sunday,
predicts Paul Dergarabedian, president of the box office
division of Hollywood.com.
Some analysts have projected three-day domestic sales may
top $100 million, though no movie has opened that big in
December, a time when children are in school and families are
busy with holiday activities. T he North American record for the
month of December belongs to Will Smith sci-fi film "I Am
Legend," which debuted with $77.2 million in 2007.
The "Lord of the Rings" movies, which debuted from 2001 to
2003, brought in $2.9 billion at global box offices.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Hobbit." Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema and MGM produced the
film.