Hollywood's big summer movies were all filmed elsewhere

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 19 This summer's biggest-budget
films have everything moviegoers have come to expect from
Hollywood blockbusters: superheroes, pirates, space aliens. But
in the truest sense of the term, none of them is a Hollywood
movie.
Despite a major effort by Los Angeles over the last two
years to lure film production back to where it started,
producers continue to make big-budget movies elsewhere, saying
they get better tax breaks and subsidies outside of Hollywood.
As a result, the summer's movies come from all over the
globe. Warner Bros. filmed "Wonder Woman" and "King Arthur" in
Britain, where the Time Warner Inc studio owns a large
production space. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie
studio chose Australia for "Alien: Covenant." Walt Disney Co's
Marvel Studios rolled its cameras in Georgia for
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," one of six superhero movies it
has filmed near Atlanta.
"The support we get in Georgia is tremendous," Marvel
Studios President Kevin Feige said in an interview. "We're
certainly doing many of our biggest films there well through
this year and into next year."
Twenty-five years ago, most big-budget films were filmed
primarily in Los Angeles. Since then, to lure production,
locations across the United States and around the globe have
begun offering tax credits or rebates of up to 40 percent of
local production spending, a sizable savings on action films
that cost up to $250 million to make.
Thirty-two U.S. states and dozens of foreign countries now
offer tax credits or rebates, plus other benefits such as
waivers of permit fees.
Along with subsidies, the small, former Soviet country of
Georgia offers another perk to filmmakers.
"We have many derelict, abandoned small villages or
factories. They are mostly state-owned still, and you can easily
just blow (them) up," said Sophio Bendiashvili, head of the
country's film rebate program, at a conference last month hosted
by the Association of Film Commissioners International.
In most cases, neither studios nor the filming locations
will disclose specific details of subsidies granted, but
executives acknowledge that they are a key factor in deciding
where to film.
The economic value of subsidies for the locations offering
them remains under debate. Proponents argue they attract jobs
and spending that outweigh their costs, while critics say the
benefits are overstated and the incentives divert taxpayer money
from other needs. Some states that used to offer subsidies,
including Michigan and Louisiana, have stopped doing so or
pared them back substantially.
Still, California decided in 2014 to sweeten its own
subsidies in an attempt to lure production back. The results
have been mixed. Many more television shows are now being filmed
in the state, but it still struggles to attract the mega-budget
action movies that hit screens from May through the U.S. Labor
Day holiday in early September.
One of Hollywood's biggest stars, actor and producer Dwayne
Johnson, moved his HBO TV series "Ballers" from Miami to the Los
Angeles area after securing a California tax break. Johnson said
he would like to film his big movies there, too.
"On the TV side, the incentives are fantastic," Johnson said
in an interview. "On the film side, there is a lot of room for
improvement."
Johnson's upcoming movie for Paramount Pictures, a remake of
the TV show "Baywatch" about California lifeguards, was filmed
on Tybee Island, Georgia, with help from tax credits.
Hollywood used to have a firm grip on film production
because of its infrastructure, which includes numerous sound
stages as well as specialized equipment and a large network of
experienced crew members, actors and extras.
Increasingly, other locations such as the state of Georgia
are offering good production facilities and trained personnel,
though producing outside Los Angeles still often requires flying
in some key workers.
"You have to think of these productions as three-legged
stools," said Mary Ann Hughes, Disney's vice president of film
production planning. "You need a local crew base, local
infrastructure, and the production incentives."
California offers a 20 percent credit for feature films,
applicable to $100 million in spending. Some costs receive an
additional 5 percent. The state does not apply the credit toward
one large chunk of movie budgets - the salaries of actors,
directors and producers - as other locations do.
Since upping the subsidies, Hollywood has landed two
forthcoming big-budget films. Disney's adaptation of children's
book "A Wrinkle in Time" received an $18 million credit for $85
million in spending, and an untitled Paramount release was
awarded $22 million for $102 million in spending.
But for most big-budget films, says Paul Audley, president
of Hollywood-area film office FilmLA, "it simply doesn't make
economic sense for them to come back."
Some officials in California say the increase in television
and middle-budget film production is evidence the higher
subsidies have been effective. The incentives have brought 11 TV
series back to the state since 2015.
"It really is working. It is keeping a lot of people
employed, and that is our goal," said Amy Lemisch, executive
director of the California Film Commission.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Piya
Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles, Zachary Fagenson in Miami, and Byron
Kaye in Syndey; Editing by Sue Horton and Jonathan Oatis)