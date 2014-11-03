Nolan roots 'Interstellar' epic in family drama with McConaughey

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 3 For his first journey into a
galaxy far, far away, director Christopher Nolan wanted to
tether himself to something close to home.
In his daughter, he found inspiration for a lead character
in "Interstellar," Nolan's big-budget epic space adventure
rooted in intimate family drama.
"I took the decision to change Murphy into a girl, and I
think I may well have done that because my oldest child is a
daughter," Nolan said of the teen who suffers when her father,
played by Matthew McConaughey, leaves for a long, potentially
fatal space journey.
"I wanted to have as close a relationship as possible to the
emotional journey of the character."
"Interstellar," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, is expected
to be one of the year's biggest films at the box office. And
Nolan, who has carved out a prestigious movie career with the
"Dark Knight" Batman trilogy and "Inception," believes it takes
the audience to the furthest realm of space exploration in film.
After Alfonso Cuaron's space thriller "Gravity" drew some
criticism from scientists for its implausibility, Nolan
pre-empts controversy by saying anyone who demands scientific
rigor from the fantastical film is "going to produce their own
level of frustration." The film presents theoretical notions of
wormholes and bending the rules of time and space.
"We've certainly crossed over into some interesting
territory in terms of the science, but we've always done it at
the service of the emotional story at the heart of the film."
"Interstellar" is set in a vague distant future where
Earth's inhabitants face an agricultural crisis as dust storms
threaten mankind's food and ability to breathe.
McConaughey, fresh off his best actor Oscar win, plays the
"everyman" Cooper, a former NASA pilot-turned-farmer who is
called to an exploration to find a new home for humans on
another world in another galaxy.
To do so, Cooper must leave behind his family, especially
his precocious teen daughter, played by Mackenzie Foy, with whom
he shares a close bond over astrophysics.
"The hero is stereotypically much more considerate than
everybody else. And that's fine, that can also be boring,"
McConaughey said. "I spent a lot of my time trying to really
shine a light and understand (Cooper's) faults."
The film reunites previous Nolan collaborators Michael Caine
and Anne Hathaway, who play father-daughter astrophysicists, the
Brands. It also stars Jessica Chastain as the adult Murphy.
"She's the one who suffered a great loss, her whole world in
a way," Chastain said. "She feels lied to and she feels betrayed
and she feels abandoned."
"Interstellar," made by Viacom Inc's Paramount
Pictures, Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros and Legendary
Pictures for $165 million, is projected by BoxOffice.com to open
with $72 million.
For Nolan, who was inspired by films such as Stanley
Kubrick's 1968 "2001: A Space Odyssey," the sci-fi genre was
missing the element of optimism.
"That optimism and hope is essential to the journey that
then results in the expedition that they go on to, and that can
only be done by people with a great sense of spirit," he said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish)