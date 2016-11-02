Johnny Depp enters Rowling's magical world in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Johnny Depp has swashbuckled
as a pirate, played a mad hatmaker and will next step into
"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling's wizarding world of magic in
the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sequel, film trade
publications said Tuesday.
Depp, 53, one of Hollywood's top actors and box office
draws, will co-star in the 2018 sequel to "Fantastic Beasts,"
due out in theaters on Nov. 18, Deadline.com, The Hollywood
Reporter and Variety said, citing unnamed sources.
The reports also said Depp will make a cameo in the first
film, but did not reveal what part he will play.
Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros studios did not
formally announce Depp's casting, and a representative for the
studio did not immediately return requests for comment.
Little is known about the plot of "Fantastic Beasts," which
stars Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne with a screenplay by Rowling,
featuring new characters, story and set in New York in 1926,
long preceding the "Harry Potter" books and films, which were
set in England in the 1990s.
Rowling revealed earlier this month that "Fantastic Beasts"
will be the first of five new movies set in her wizarding world.
The new franchise will trace the rise of a powerful wizard
named Gellert Grindelwald and his eventual 1945 duel with Albus
Dumbledore, the popular wizard headmaster from the Potter
stories.
Rowling's seven-book "Harry Potter" series sold more than
450 million copies worldwide, and the film franchise, which
ended in 2011 with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part
2," took in more than $7 billion at the global box office.
Depp leads Disney's hit franchise "Pirates of the
Caribbean," in which he plays Captain Jack Sparrow, and "Alice
in Wonderland," in which he plays the Mad Hatter. He is known
for often playing eccentric, unpredictable and off-kilter
characters.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)