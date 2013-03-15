UPDATE 1-Universal picks newcomer Trevorrow to direct 'Jurassic Park 4'

LOS ANGELES, March 14 Hollywood newcomer Colin
Trevorrow was named the director of the long-awaited fourth
installment of dinosaur movie franchise "Jurassic Park" on
Thursday.
Universal Pictures said that Steven Spielberg, who directed
the first two movies in the $1.9 billion worldwide franchise,
would be the executive producer of "Jurassic Park 4," but he
would not direct.
Trevorrow, 36, is little known in Hollywood. He made his
feature film directorial debut with the independent time travel
comedy "Safety Not Guaranteed," shown at the 2012 Sundance Film
Festival, and has made a TV movie and documentary.
Universal said "Jurassic Park 4" would be made in 3D and was
scheduled for release on June 13, 2014.
Spielberg announced in 2011 that a fourth film was in
development, and speculation had been rife about whether he
would direct it.
"Jurassic Park III," directed by Joe Johnston, was released
12 years ago, but its $368 million worldwide box-office take was
well below that of the first two films.
The original "Jurassic Park," first released in 1993, will
return to U.S. movie theaters in April in a 3D conversion.
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, gave no details
of casting or the plot for "Jurassic Park 4."