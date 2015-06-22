'Jurassic World' set to become fastest film to gross $1 billion

LOS ANGELES, June 22 Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" dinosaur spectacle is set to become the fastest film to gross $1 billion in box office receipts worldwide on Monday, after last week's record-breaking opening.

The movie, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is expected to hit the milestone just 13 days after its release, the studio said.

The previous record was set by Universal's "Furious 7" car-filled action film, which topped $1 billion globally in 17 days after its April release this year.

Over the weekend, "Jurassic World" scored the highest-grossing second week at the domestic box office with $106.6 million, topping $400 million in North America in 10 days.

"Jurassic World," a co-production with Legendary Pictures which rebooted Steven Spielberg's dormant "Jurassic Park" franchise nearly 15 years after the first trilogy ended, is the latest film for Comcast Corp-owned Universal Pictures to score big at the box office this year.

The studio has also enjoyed hits with February's erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" film and May's female-led singing comedy "Pitch Perfect 2," and is gearing up for the release of the animated "Minions" movie and the R-rated raunchy comedy "Ted 2" in the summer.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Richard Chang)