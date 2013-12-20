Actor Paul Rudd to star as 'Ant-Man,' Marvel action hero

LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Disney-owned Marvel Studios
said on Thursday it has cast "Anchorman 2" and "This is 40"
actor Paul Rudd to play the lead role in "Ant-Man," the next
hero in its stable of comic book characters to go to the big
screen.
Marvel said the choice of Rudd, 44, reflected the studio's
desire "to cast actors that bring several dimensions to its
onscreen heroes."
Rudd is a staple in the comic films from director Judd
Apatow, such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," and is currently in
theaters in news anchor send-up "Anchorman 2: The Legend of Ron
Burgundy."
The studio said in a statement that the plot is being kept
under wraps. But in Marvel Comics, Ant-Man is a scientist who
invents a substance that allows him to shrink his size and
communicate with insects.
The film, to be directed by Edgar Wright, is scheduled for
release in mid-2015.
Walt Disney Co. bought Marvel in 2009 for $4.3
billion. The studio is behind some of the most successful films
of recent years, including the "Iron Man," "Avengers" and "Thor"
franchises.