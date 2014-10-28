Marvel Universe expands with Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel films

LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Captain Marvel will be anchoring their own Marvel film franchises, the Walt Disney Co-owned studio announced at a fan event on Tuesday, outlining its movie plans for the next five years.

Marvel's new slate of eight superhero films will include both sequels to its stream of box office hits and new franchises, with Doctor Strange kicking off the newcomers in 2016.

Black Panther will follow in 2017, and Captain Marvel, the alter ego of Carol Danvers, will premiere in 2018. New installments of "Thor," "Captain America," "Avengers" and "Guardians" will premiere in between the new films. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Steve Orlofsky)