Marvel Universe expands with Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel films

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Doctor Strange, Black
Panther and Captain Marvel will be anchoring their own Marvel
film franchises, the Walt Disney Co-owned studio
announced at a fan event on Tuesday, outlining its movie plans
for the next five years.
Marvel's new slate of eight superhero films will include
both sequels to its stream of box office hits and new
franchises, with Doctor Strange kicking off the newcomers in
2016.
Black Panther will follow in 2017, and Captain Marvel, the
alter ego of Carol Danvers, will premiere in 2018. New
installments of "Thor," "Captain America," "Avengers" and
"Guardians" will premiere in between the new films.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Steve Orlofsky)