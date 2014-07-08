FEATURE-'Dawn of Planet of Apes' marks digital lib for actors

| LOS ANGELES, July 8
LOS ANGELES, July 8 It's not easy playing an
ape, even a highly intelligent one, but if Andy Serkis succeeds
in captivating moviegoers, he will be thanking the obscure world
of "motion capture," a digital technology that accurately
translates performance into animation.
For "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," opening in U.S.
theaters this weekend, director Matt Reeves says he pushed the
boundaries of motion capture to achieve "photo-reality" in
rendering the apes, particularly in their facial expressions.
In doing so, "Dawn" could usher in a new age for actors,
allowing them to dream of delivering award-worthy dramatic
performances using a technology generally utilized in sci-fi
blockbusters.
"One of the hardest things to do is to create characters
which are emotionally engaging and truthful," said Serkis, a
British actor who has become a seminal figure for motion capture
by bringing to life creatures such as Gollum in "Lord of the
Rings" and King Kong.
Serkis said advancements now mean that a character's facial
expressions and emotions have a "one to one" relation to the
actor's.
In the sequel to 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes,"
Serkis plays Caesar, a brainy ape who leads his species and
negotiates their interactions with humans.
In motion (or "performance") capture, multiple cameras
record an actor playing scenes in a suit covered in hundreds of
dot-like sensors, often against a green screen that visual
effects artists then digitally transform into locations. The
cameras capture the movements and feed them to computer
software, where digital-effects artists animate characters
accordingly.
For "Dawn," Reeves eschewed the green screen and instead had
the actors playing apes don their motion-capture suits on
location, interacting with the actors playing humans.
Once filmed, the scenes featuring the apes were sent off to
Weta Digital, the New Zealand-based company that created the
fantastical world of Middle Earth in "Lord of the Rings" and
"The Hobbit" films.
The Weta artists digitally layered ape qualities, from their
anatomy to fur to movements, onto the faces and bodies of the
actors. Lighting was often key to the illusion: each individual
strand of fur and the glint in the apes' eyes responded to the
light of the forest.
Joe Letteri, the Oscar-winning visual-effects supervisor at
Weta working on "Dawn," said making human movements mimic an
ape's took enormous effort, but the emotion came from Serkis.
"If you look at (the film) side by side, there's no question
that's Andy's performance," he said.
FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION
Serkis' many screen credits have earned him respect among
the filmmaking community and fans of the franchises, but he has
yet to be recognized in the awards race for his motion-capture
roles.
He attributes this to a perception by the industry that
motion capture is digitally driven and not creditable to the
cast. Serkis believes things will change if more people are
aware of how the animator's artistry is married to the actor's.
"To deliver an emotionally engaging performance, does an
actor have to be seen on screen? That's the big question. It is
important that the role of the actor is acknowledged," he said.
That could dawn on audiences soon. "For the first time,
there is the option of very faithfully replicating the
performance of what the actor delivered on set," said Paul
Debevec, chief visual officer at the USC Institute of Creative
Technology. Doubt as to whether such actors should be considered
legitimate nominees for awards - "that should just be gone."
Debevec is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts
and Sciences, the organization that hands out Oscars, and sits
on its science and technology council. He is also the chief
scientific consultant for OTOY's Lightstage, a capture
technology that digitally scans actors in 3D and can bank their
appearance so they can play younger versions of themselves even
as they age.
Lightstage is derived from the technology used to age and to
make Brad Pitt younger in 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin
Button," which earned Pitt an Oscar nomination for best actor, a
notable moment for digitally enhanced performances.
Most recently, while Sandra Bullock and George Clooney
weren't transformed in Alfonso Cuaron's "Gravity," they were
placed into outer space using Lightstage performance capture.
Bullock was nominated for best actress at this year's Oscars,
and Cuaron won best director.
The majority of big-budget films coming up over the next few
years, from August's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to the next
installments of the "Avengers," "Avatar" and "Star Wars"
franchises - Serkis also has a leading role in the latter - will
be using performance-captured leading characters.
"It's the most liberating tool for an actor, because you can
never be typecast - you can play anything beyond your height,
your shape, your sex, your color," Serkis said. "Whatever you
are is not an obstacle."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Prudence Crowther)