Pakistan PM orders suspension of YouTube over anti-Islam film

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has ordered the suspension of YouTube in the country over a video made in the United States which mocks the Prophet Mohammad and has enraged the Islamic world.
Ashraf's office said in a statement that the Ministry of Information had been ordered to block YouTube so that the "blasphemous" video could not be viewed.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.