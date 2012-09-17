版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 00:19 BJT

Pakistan PM orders suspension of YouTube over anti-Islam film

ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has ordered the suspension of YouTube in the country over a video made in the United States which mocks the Prophet Mohammad and has enraged the Islamic world.

Ashraf's office said in a statement that the Ministry of Information had been ordered to block YouTube so that the "blasphemous" video could not be viewed.

