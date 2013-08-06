'Percy Jackson' sequel hopes to lure in bigger U.S. audience

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 6 When the first "Percy
Jackson" film came out in 2010, the comparisons with "Harry
Potter" were inevitable: the two were based on novels about kids
with powers and the first films in both franchises were directed
by Chris Columbus.
But "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief"
fell short of "Harry Potter"-like success, particularly in the
United States. Now, with "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters"
opening this week, Columbus gets a new chance to show that Percy
can be like Harry, both in box office and fan appeal.
The contemporary fantasy film from 20th Century Fox, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox, stars Logan Lerman as the
son of the Greek god Poseidon. It is based on the five-part book
series of the same name by Rick Riordan, with more than 33
million books sold in the United States. It also has been
translated into 37 languages across the world.
"Thankfully, the international audience (on the first film)
was so huge that we realized there's an appetite for a sequel,"
said Columbus, who produces the franchise, but has handed the
director's chair to Germany's Thor Freudenthal for the second
installment.
"Lightning Thief," made for an estimated $95 million, fell
short of expectations at the North American box office with
$88.7 million, but fared better overseas with a $137.7 million
gross. "Sea of Monsters" cost about $90 million, according to a
person close to the production of the film.
"I'd be playing a guessing game if I tried to figure that
out," Columbus, 54, said when asked why the U.S. market had not
been as strong.
"But the U.S. audience is extremely important. I'm very
concerned about the American audience," he said.
Columbus helped launch the "Potter" series by directing its
first two installments, "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone"
and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." The eight films
combined have made more than $7.7 billion at the worldwide box
office, according to figures at BoxOfficeMojo.com.
The parallels between his old franchise and his new one are
easy to see: Potter was wizard; Jackson a demi-god. Both lived
at a school (Potter) or a camp (Jackson) alongside others like
themselves, working with elders to develop their powers,
eventually battling forces of evil.
A TEEN RATHER THAN A TWEEN
Columbus is encouraged by what happened to "Percy Jackson"
after the theater run: over 60 million people saw the first film
in the home entertainment window and 17 million units sold
across physical and digital platforms worldwide.
He also said fans of the book needed time to accept the
cinematic license that was taken in bringing the first book to
the screen.
"On the first film, we got a little bit of heat from some of
the fans because we weren't completely faithful to the book," he
explained. "But the initial book didn't lend itself in terms of
faithfulness to making a strong film."
The biggest change was that in the first book, Percy and his
demi-god friends were 11 years old, while in the film they were
17. Columbus said he felt what Percy was going through in terms
of discovering his identity and realizing who his father was
"felt more poignant" at that teen stage.
"Sea of Monsters" will see Percy and his friends join forces
on a quest for a golden fleece that will save their home, Camp
Half Blood.
By making the characters older and casting rising stars
Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson, both Columbus
and the studio are hoping to tap into the young adult audience
currently being enticed by big screen adaptations of "The Hunger
Games," "Divergent" and "The Mortal Instruments."
"I think the audience now understands the characters are
older, and will be much more open in going along for the ride on
the sequel," Columbus said.