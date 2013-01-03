UPDATE 1-'Lincoln,' 'Zero Dark Thirty,' among Producers Guild nods

* James Bond movie "Skyfall" gets boost with PGA nod
* Nothing for early hopeful "The Master"
* Producers Guild Awards key to Hollywood's Oscars sentiment
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 Steven Spielberg's
presidential drama "Lincoln," musical "Les Miserables" and
Kathyrn Bigelow's Osama bin Laden thriller "Zero Dark Thirty"
were among 10 films earning Producers Guild Award nominations on
Wednesday, as the Hollywood awards season gathered momentum.
Ben Affleck and George Clooney, two of the producers behind
Affleck's Iran hostage drama "Argo," and the team that brought
Quentin Tarantino's darkly humorous slavery Western "Django
Unchained" to the screen also won nods for the awards handed out
by the Producers Guild of America.
The critically acclaimed James Bond blockbuster "Skyfall,"
which last weekend surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box
office, got a big boost to its Oscar hopes when producers
Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were included.
They joined an eclectic list that featured Ang Lee's
shipwreck tale "Life of Pi," and quirky comedy "Silver Linings
Playbook."
Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom," and mythical indie film
"Beasts of the Southern Wild" rounded out the feature film
nominations, the PGA said in a statement.
The Producers Guild Awards will be handed out at a ceremony
in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 and will be a key indication of
Hollywood sentiment ahead of the Oscars on Feb. 24.
Many of the PGA-nominated movies are expected to feature
strongly on the list of Oscar nominations when those are
announced on Jan. 10. Eight of the movies are also in the
running for best picture Golden Globe trophies on Jan. 13.
But the PGA had nothing for "The Hobbit" from director Peter
Jackson. It also left early awards hopeful "The Master" out of
the running in a sign that the cult tale starring Philip Seymour
Hoffman may be losing steam in Hollywood.
Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" also failed to make the
list.
The PGA nominated the producers of five films for its
animated movie honors - Tim Burton's "Frankenweenie," Disney
family films "Wreck-it-Ralph" and "Brave," and "ParaNorman" and
"Rise of the Guardians."
The PGA also named its picks for producers of television
movies and miniseries. Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story,"
the team behind HBO film "Game Change" about Sarah Palin's 2008
vice presidential bid, and Britain's modern twist on detective
Sherlock Holmes "Sherlock" were among the five making the cut.
They were joined by "Hatfields & McCoys," about a legendary
family feud starring Kevin Costner who was also one of the
producers, and the PBS chronicle of the 1930s drought "The Dust
Bowl."