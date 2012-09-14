German embassy staff in Khartoum safe-foreign minister

BERLIN, Sept 14 Employees of Germany's embassy in Khartoum are safe, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Friday, after Sudanese demonstrators stormed the building and raised an Islamic flag above the mission.

"The embassy staff are safe at the moment," Westerwelle said in a statement.

He also told Khartoum's envoy to Berlin that Sudan must protect diplomatic missions on its soil, the statement said.