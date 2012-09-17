UPDATE 1-Hezbollah leader warns U.S. over Prophet film

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
BEIRUT, Sept 17 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made a rare public appearance on Monday to warn the United States that it faced further anger and repercussions across the Muslim world unless it suppressed a video that mocks the Prophet Mohammad.
"The world should know our anger will not be a passing outburst but the start of a serious movement that will continue on the level of the Muslim nation to defend the Prophet of God," Nasrallah told tens of thousands of marchers in Beirut's southern suburbs.
"The world needs to understand our links to God's prophet ... It did not understand the level of the insult that God's prophet was subjected to through some of the clips of this insulting film," he said, to roars of applause and cheers from the crowd.
Nasrallah called on governments across the world to censor websites carrying clips from the amateurish film, produced in California, and urged Muslims to boycott those sites.
"America, which uses the pretext of freedom of expression ... needs to understand that putting out the whole film will have very grave consequences around the world," he added.
Nasrallah has lived in hiding to avoid assassination since Hezbollah fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.