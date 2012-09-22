版本:
Two Islamist militias in Libya's Derna say disbanding - residents

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 22 The two main Islamist militias in Derna, a city in eastern Libya known as an Islamist stronghold, withdrew from their five military bases and announced they were disbanding, residents said on Saturday.

"Abu Slim had three camps and Ansar al-Sharia had two. So it's five. Empty. All empty," Siraj Shennib, a 29-year-old linguistics professor who has been part of protests against the militia, said by telephone.

