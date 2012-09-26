Brazil court orders YouTube to remove anti-Islam film

* Ruling comes after president criticized "Islamophobia"
* Lawsuit seeking ban brought by Brazilian Muslim group
* Judge says ban does not hurt freedom of thought
BRASILIA, Sept 25 A Brazilian court on Tuesday
banned an online anti-Islam movie that spawned violent protests
across the Muslim world and gave YouTube 10 days to pull the
film's trailer from its website.
The decision by a state court in Sao Paulo, home to a large
Middle Eastern immigrant community, came hours after Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff criticized "Islamophobia" in Western
countries in a speech at the United Nations.
The lawsuit against the controversial film was brought by a
Brazilian Muslim group, the National Islamic Union, against
YouTube owner Google Inc for posting on the Internet a
film it said was offensive and a violation of the constitutional
right to freedom of expression.
In his decision, Judge Gilson Delgado Miranda said the case
juxtaposed freedom of expression and the need to protect
individuals or groups of people from action that might incite
religious discrimination.
Miranda concluded that banning something illegal should not
"offend" freedom of thought and expression, according to the
ruling posted online by Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.
It wasn't the only Brazilian court ruling against Google on
Tuesday. Earlier, an elections court ordered the arrest of
Google's most senior executive in Brazil after the company
failed to take down YouTube videos attacking a local mayoral
candidate.
The legal challenges underline broader questions about
Google's responsibility for content uploaded by third parties to
its websites, such as the anti-Islam video, which mocked the
Prophet Mohammad and sparked a wave of protests and violence in
the Muslim world.
Fifteen people were killed in Pakistan during
demonstrations over the video on Friday. People involved in the
film, an amateurish 13-minute clip of which was posted on
YouTube, have said it was made by a 55-year-old California man,
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula.