Dangerous and deepening divide between Islamic world, West

* Religion not the only cause of confrontation
* Close ties with U.S. seen as liablity now -analyst
* Arab Spring not as beneficial to West as had been hoped
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters)- For those who believe in a
clash of civilizations between the Islamic world and Western
democracy, the last few weeks must seem like final confirmation
of their theory.
Even those who reject the term as loaded and simplistic
speak sadly of a perhaps catastrophic failure of understanding
between Americans in particular and many Muslims.
The outrage and violence over a crude film ridiculing the
Prophet Mohammad points to a chasm between Western free speech
and individualism and the sensitivities of some Muslims over
what they see as a campaign of humiliation.
There seems no shortage of forces on both sides to fan the
flames. The tumult over the video had not even subsided when a
French magazine this week printed a new cartoon showing the
prophet naked.
"It's ridiculous," Zainab Al-Suwaij, executive director of
the America Islamic Congress, said of the violence that on
Friday killed 15 in Pakistan alone as what were supposed to be
peaceful protests turned violent.
"Yes, this video is offensive but it is clearly a grotesque
over reaction that in part is being whipped up by radical
Islamists in the region for their own ends. But it does show you
the depth of misunderstanding between the cultures."
Starting last week with a few relatively small embassy
protests and a militant attack in Libya that killed the U.S.
ambassador and three others, violence has since spread to more
than a dozen countries across the Middle East and Asia.
Despite the focus on religion, few doubt there are other
drivers of confrontation.
The war on terrorism, U.S. drone strikes, wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan and the Guantanamo Bay prison simply continue, in
many Muslims' perceptions, centuries of Western meddling,
hypocrisy and broken promises.
Meanwhile, many Americans see those regions as an
inexplicable source of terrorism, hostage-taking, hatred and
chaos. In Europe, those same concerns have become intertwined
with other battles over immigration and multiculturalism.
"It has always been a difficult relationship and in the last
decades it has become even more delicate," said Akbar Ahmed,
chair of Islamic studies at American University in Washington.
"Even a seemingly minor matter can upset the balance. ... What
is needed is more sensitivity and understanding on both sides,
but that is difficult to produce."
Not all the news from the region indicates an unbridgeable
gap. Many Libyans, especially young ones, came out to mourn
Ambassador Chris Stevens after his death and make clear that
militants who killed him did not speak for them. Thousands of
Libyans marched in Benghazi on Friday to protest the Islamist
militias that Washington blames for the attack.
SPREADING DEMOCRACY AND MAKING FRIENDS
Still, the "Arab Spring" appears not to have made as many
friends for America as Americans might have hoped.
The very countries in which Washington helped facilitate
popular-backed regime change last year - Egypt, Tunisia, Libya
and Yemen - are seeing some of the greatest anti-West backlash.
The young pro-democracy activists who leapt to the fore in
2011, Washington now believes, have relatively little clout.
That leaves U.S and European officials having to deal with
groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.
There is concern that regional governments such as Egypt
might now be playing a "double game", saying one thing to the
U.S. while indulging in more anti-Western rhetoric at home.
It may be something Washington must get used to.
"What you're seeing now is that (regional governments) are
much more worried about their own domestic population - which
means being seen as too close to the U.S. is suddenly ... a
liability," says Jon Alterman, a former State Department
official and now Middle East specialist at the Centre for
Strategic and International Studies.
The current U.S. administration is not the first to discover
democracy does not always directly translate into the sort of
governments it would like to see.
In 2006, the election victory of Islamist group Hamas in the
Gaza Strip was seen helping prompt the Bush White House to
abandon a post-911 push towards for democratic change, sending
it back towards Mubarak-type autocrats.
Rachel Kleinfeld, CEO and co-founder of the Truman National
Security Project, a body often cited by the Obama campaign on
foreign policy, said the new political leadership often had less
flexibility than the dictators before them.
"Is that difficult for the U.S.? Yes, of course. But it
would be a mistake to simply look at what is happening and
decide we should go back to supporting autocrats," she said.
The popular image of the United States in the Middle East
stands in stark contrast to the way Americans view themselves.
Western talk of democracy and human rights is often seen
hollow, with Washington and Europe only abandoning autocratic
leaders when their fate was already sealed and continuing to
back governments such as Bahrain still accused of repression.
"The simple truth is that the American people are never
going to understand the region because they never ask the right
question - which is what it feels like to be on the receiving
end of American power," says Rosemary Hollis, a professor of
Middle Eastern studies at London's City University.
MINEFIELD AHEAD
Whoever wins the White House in November will face a string
of challenges across the region.
As it faces down Iran over its nuclear program, while
backing rebels in Syria and governments in the Gulf, Washington
risks being drawn ever deeper into the historic Sunni-Shi'ite
sectarian divide within Islam.
Already having to face up to its dwindling influence over
Iraq, it must broker its exit from Afghanistan and try to keep
nuclear armed Pakistan from chaos.
Then, there are relations with its two key regional allies,
Israel and Saudi Arabia, both troublesome in different ways.
Israel is threatening military action against Iran over its
nuclear program, and U.S. officials fear Americans would feel
the consequences if Israel does attack.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains deadlocked, and
Obama's rival for the presidency, Republican Mitt Romney,
indicated in comments earlier this year and made public this
month that he sees little chance of any change there.
Saudi Arabia might be a key oil producer and occasionally
invaluable ally, but analysts say some rich Saudis, if not the
government itself, have long funded and fueled Islamist and
Salifist extremism and perhaps also Sunni-Shi'ite tension.
Said Sadek, professor of politics at the American University
in Cairo, said people in the Middle East still prefer Obama to
the alternative. "He is seen as the only president to ever
really reach out to the Middle East. But (it) is a difficult
place," he said. "The countries that have gone through
revolutions were always going to be unstable. ... You could have
perhaps 5 to 15 years of instability."
While many Americans would like nothing more than to turn
their backs on the region, Obama made clear this week he does
not see that as an option: "The one thing we can't do is
withdraw from the region," he said. "The United States continues
to be the one indispensable nation."